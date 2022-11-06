Britain given extra bank holiday for coronation of King Charles

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the crowning of King Charles III will be celebrated with an extra bank holiday across the country on Monday May 8, shortly after the coronation itself on 6 May.

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla is taking place next year.

The late Queen's coronation in 1953 was accompanied by an extra bank holiday and granting one in 2023 would follow that tradition, said the Prime Minister's office, giving time for families and communities to enjoy the historic event.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," Sunak said in the statement on Sunday. "In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year."