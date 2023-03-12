Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean, Turkish coastguard says

Five migrants died when a dinghy sank off the coast of southwest Turkey on Saturday, the coastguard said, adding that it had rescued 11 people, while Greece said five more migrants from the same wreck were found on a nearby island.

Turkey's coastguard said it had arrived at the scene after learning that a boat was taking in water at 6:20 am (0320 GMT). It rescued 11 people, including a child, and brought them to Didim port to hand them off to health personnel.