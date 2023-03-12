    বাংলা

    Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean, Turkish coastguard says

    Turkey's coastguard rescued 11 people, including a child, after the boat sank with 31 people

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2023, 02:55 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 02:55 AM

    Five migrants died when a dinghy sank off the coast of southwest Turkey on Saturday, the coastguard said, adding that it had rescued 11 people, while Greece said five more migrants from the same wreck were found on a nearby island.

    Turkey's coastguard said it had arrived at the scene after learning that a boat was taking in water at 6:20 am (0320 GMT). It rescued 11 people, including a child, and brought them to Didim port to hand them off to health personnel.

    The Greek coastguard said it was informed by Turkey about those rescued from a "half-sunken dinghy" in Turkish waters. It said five people were found alive on the island of Farmakonisi, some 19 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast of Didim.

    Those rescued said there were a total of 31 people on the boat, the Greek coastguard added. Both the Turkish and Greek coastguards said search and rescue operations were continuing.

    Further west in the Mediterranean, more than 1,300 migrants have been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Saturday, two weeks after at least 74 people died when their boat hit rocks near the coast.

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants are on deck before arriving at the port of Messina on board of Open Arms Uno rescue boat off the coast of Sicily, Italy, August 27, 2022.
    Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med
    SOS Mediterranee and SOS Humanity have been at sea for more than a week
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    Italy shipwreck death toll hits 64
    Eighty people have been rescued since the sailboat sank early on Sunday in heavy seas near Steccato di Cutro
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills 59
    Twenty of the 81 people survived were hospitalised, including one person in intensive care, according to a provincial government official
    Tennis - US Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - Aug 30, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the US.
    Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
    The Japanese former world number one's name was on the entry list, but she was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher