    বাংলা

    UK's Liz Truss maintains big lead in leadership contest: poll

    She remains far ahead of leadership rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, a poll shows

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 06:52 AM

    Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remains far ahead of leadership rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed on Thursday.

    The governing Conservative Party is voting by postal ballot to choose a new party leader after Boris Johnson said he would step down following a series of scandals. The winner will be announced on Sept 5.

    Truss, who has consistently topped polls of Conservative Party members, has a 32 percentage point lead over Sunak among those who have decided to vote, the survey showed. Truss was on 66%, with Sunak on 34%.

    The poll said only 13% have either not decided how they will vote, or will not vote at all.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine says fighting 'deadlocked' ahead of visit by UN chief
    Ukraine says fighting 'deadlocked' ahead of visit by UN chief
    Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson
    Echoes of dire 1970s in today's Britain
    Echoes of dire 1970s in today's Britain
    Like almost 50 years ago, Britain today faces double-digit inflation driven by soaring energy costs that will financially cripple the most vulnerable households
    Russia says 'no need' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
    'No need' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Russia
    From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the set goals, Russian defence minister said
    Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
    Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
    With its forces beaten back from Ukraine's two biggest cities, the war has so far proved an unconvincing showcase for Russia's arms industry

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher