Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of early New Year's Day attacks

Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk in early New Year's Day hours killed four people, a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine said, while Ukrainian officials said at least one person was killed in Russia's air attack on Odesa.

Fourteen people were also injured in "heavy shelling" by Ukrainian forces on the centre of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the broader Donetsk region of which the Donetsk city is the administrative centre, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

At least one person was killed in Russia's drone attack on the Ukrainian southern port of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region that encompasses the city of Odesa, said on Telegram.