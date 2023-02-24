How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Evidence is being amassed, however.

"What's clear from the prosecution's investigations over the last year is that there is a criminal plan and the Russian military operation is inherently criminal, in the sense that you cannot seek to extinguish Ukrainian identity without the massive commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity and possibly genocide," Jordash said.

WHAT CAN THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT DO?

War crimes could be prosecuted either in Ukraine's own courts, in international tribunals, or in a handful of national authorities investigating under "universal jurisdiction" laws.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is investigating war crimes as well as broader crimes against humanity and genocide, and is expected to focus on high-profile suspects.

Since his investigation was launched a year ago, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited Ukraine three times. He has visited the Kyiv region, where civilians were massacred in Bucha, and the Kharkiv region, home to residential neighbourhoods in the town of Borodianka devastated by shelling.

The court has not yet made any arrest warrants public, the first step towards an eventual trial.

Even if someone is caught and tried, previous ICC cases have shown it is hard to convict senior officials. In over 20 years, the court has only issued five convictions for core crimes, and none were top officials.

WHAT OTHER AVENUES ARE AVAILABLE?

The European Union recently announced the creation of an international centre for the prosecution of "aggression" in Ukraine, which is under the European prosecuting authority Eurojust, also in The Hague. This could eventually form the basis of a new tribunal - see below.

War crimes can be defined under customary international law or national law. Ukraine's war crime definitions are narrower than those of the ICC, for example.

A number of mostly European states have universal jurisdiction laws that allow them to prosecute Ukrainian war crimes.

The ICC has joined a Joint Investigative Team with Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine itself to support possible trials inside or outside Ukraine.

In addition, a United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry for Ukraine is collecting and documenting violations of international humanitarian law, to feed into the evidence being collected and shared at Eurojust. This could also could also support cases taken on by the ICC.