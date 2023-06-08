EU proposes new ethics body following cash-for-influence scandal

The European Commission proposed on Thursday a new ethics body to set standards of conduct across EU institutions whose image has been tarnished by a cash-for-influence scandal that affected the European Parliament at the end of last year.

The creation of an ethics body became more urgent after Belgium charged MEPs and others linked to parliament with receiving cash from World Cup host Qatar to influence decisions. The Gulf state has denied wrongdoing.

The new body, with representatives from the institutions and five independent experts, will seek to agree common standards before parliamentary elections in June 2024, which will trigger an overhaul of top jobs in Brussels.

"Democracy can thrive only if citizens trust their institutions. People around Europe do not distinguish whether a scandal has originated in one or the other institution," Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said in a statement.