Britain to send 14 of its main battle tanks, more weaponry to Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said late on Saturday that Britain would send 14 of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support to Ukraine, disregarding criticism from the Russian Embassy in London.

A squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks and around 30 self-propelled AS90 guns, operated by five gunners, are expected to follow, the British prime minister's office said in a statement.

The UK will also begin training Ukrainian forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days.

"As the people of Ukraine approach their second year living under relentless Russian bombardment, the Prime Minister is dedicated to ensuring Ukraine wins this war," a spokesperson for the prime minister said in a statement.

"Alongside his closest military advisors, he has analysed the military picture, looked at the strategic impact of the UK’s support and identified a window where he thinks the UK and its allies can have maximum impact."

The announcement follows a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Saturday during which, Sunak "outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."