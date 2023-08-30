UK air traffic control meltdown fault won't happen again: NATS

Ryanair criticised NATS on Tuesday for not having a back-up system. With crews and planes in the wrong places, airlines are now scrambling to get passengers home, a process with which NATS is involved.



EasyJet said it was adding five extra flights from holiday hotspots in Portugal and Spain later this week to fly people home.



NATS will present a report on what went wrong to the transport minister on Monday, Rolfe said.



Once the immediate headache of repatriation is resolved, airlines will be focused on the bill.



The cost to carriers will be substantial said Willie Walsh, the former chief executive of British Airways who now heads up global airline body IATA.



"I would imagine that at an industry level, we've been getting close to 100 million pounds ($126 million) of additional costs that airlines have encountered as a result," Walsh told BBC radio, adding that authorities needed to look at who bears that cost.



"It's very unfair because the air traffic control system which was at the heart of this failure doesn't pay a single penny."



Under current rules, passengers can claim back costs from airlines for accommodation booked as a result of a cancelled flight, but they will not be entitled to compensation if the disruption is put down to "extraordinary circumstances".