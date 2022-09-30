At least 23 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine

At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles on the outskirts ofthe southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

A witness saw bodies lying on the ground or still in vehicles at the city's sprawling Orekhovo car market. A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.