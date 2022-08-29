Shelling near Ukraine nuclear plant fuels disaster fears; Russia pounds Donbas

Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, officials said, while reports of shelling around the facility fuelled fears of a radiation disaster.

Captured by Russian troops in March but run by Ukrainian staff, Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been a major hotspot in the six-month conflict with both sides trading blame for recent shelling near the plant.

Russian forces fired at Enerhodar, the city where the plant is located, the chief of staff of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said late on Sunday on his Telegram channel alongside a video of fire fighters dousing burning cars.

"They provoke and try to blackmail the world," chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Russian forces also kept up their shelling in the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland in the east, officials there said.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly address on Sunday, vowed "the occupiers will feel their consequences - in the further actions of our defenders".

"No terrorist will be left without an answer for attacks on our cities. Zaporizhzhia, Orykhiv, Kharkiv, Donbas - they will receive an answer for all of them," he said.