    বাংলা

    Zelensky mocks Russia's claims over Soledar, says fighting continues

    Russian mercenary group Wagner on Tuesday claimed it had taken full control of Soledar but that fighting continued in the city centre

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 04:30 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday mocked Russian claims to have taken over parts of the eastern city of Soledar, saying that fighting was still going on.

    Russian mercenary group Wagner on Tuesday claimed it had taken full control of Soledar but that fighting continued in the city centre. Soledar is a salt-mining town near the city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of a Russian assault aimed at capturing the entire Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

    "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that part of our town of Soledar ... is some sort of a Russian possession," Zelensky said in a video address.

    "But fighting continues. The Donetsk theatre of operations is holding."

    In a separate statement on Facebook, the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the Russians were suffering heavy losses as they tried to take Soledar and cut off the supply routes for pro-Kyiv units.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei
    Russia changes commander again in Ukraine
    Russian forces were suffering heavy losses as they tried to take Soledar and several Ukrainian supply lines
    Paramedics help a Ukrainian serviceman at a position in a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Jan 9, 2023.
    Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar
    The intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two, Ukraine's military says
    French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, January 11, 2023.
    Man with knife wounds six people in Paris
    The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said
    Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline city of Soledar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, as seen from Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 5, 2023.
    Russian force claims control of Soledar
    Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to have taken control of the salt-mining Ukrainian town- a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the Donbas region

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher