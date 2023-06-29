    বাংলা

    Kremlin says majority of Russians support Putin and military action in Ukraine

    ‘The main thing for Russians is achieving the goals before us which were formulated by the president,’ Peskov said

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 10:42 AM

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that its own data suggested continued strong support among Russians for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and for President Vladimir Putin.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding at a regular news briefing to a question about a survey suggesting there was an equal number of people who supported negotiations to end the 16-month military operation in Ukraine and those who favoured continuing the conflict.

    "The data we have show something quite different - dominant support for the special military operation and for the president," said Peskov.

    "The main thing for Russians is achieving the goals before us which were formulated by the president," Peskov said.

