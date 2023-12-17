Putin says Russia has no plan to attack NATO, dismisses Biden remark as 'nonsense'

"It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said in an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television, adding that Biden appeared to be trying to justify his own "mistaken policy" on Russia.

"Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries," Putin said.

The US-led NATO alliance was founded in 1949 to provide Western security against the Soviet Union. After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, it was enlarged to include some former Soviet and Warsaw Pact countries.

Putin has repeatedly cast the post-Cold War expansion of NATO as evidence of the West's arrogant way of dealing with Russia's security concerns.

Under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, "the Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all".

Putin said that Finland's entry into NATO in April would force Russia to "concentrate certain military units" in northern Russia near their border.