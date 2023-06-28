One in seven Britons faced hunger in 2022, says food bank charity

Government forecasters estimate UK households are in the midst of the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards since comparable records started in the 1950s.

The Trussell Trust's network of 1,300 food bank centres across the UK provided a record 3 million food parcels in the year to March, up 37% and more than double the amount provided five years ago.

"This consistent upward trajectory exposes that it is weaknesses in the social security system that are driving food bank need, rather than just the pandemic or cost of living crisis," it said.

The charity said that 7% of the UK population was supported by charitable food support, including food banks, yet 71% of people facing hunger had not yet accessed any form of charitable food support.

It also noted that one in five people forced to turn to food banks in its network are in a working household and called on the UK government to ensure the benefits system covers essential costs.

“We know people are struggling, which is why we’re providing record financial support worth an average 3,300 pounds ($4,206) per household," said a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions in response to the report.