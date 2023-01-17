Russian economy likely shrank 2.5% in 2022 but beating expectations

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief, said real wage growth needed to be stimulated.

"The actual dynamics turned out to be better than many expert forecasts. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia's GDP in January-November 2022 declined, but only by 2.1%," Putin said.