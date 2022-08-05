Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain

A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday completed checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.



The ministry published photos on Twitter showing the inspection team looking into the hold and other areas of the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S, which was at anchor in the Black Sea just to the north of Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait.