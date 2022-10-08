'Devastating' blast destroys Irish service station; 3 dead

Three people were killed in an explosion at a service station in County Donegal on Friday, Irish police said, as rescuers kept working overnight to find survivors.

Sinn Fein lawmaker Pearse Doherty said on the scene it was "a devastating explosion" in "a very busy location." Police did not address the cause of the explosion in a statement released late on Friday, and they said they were not yet in a position to provide further information on casualties.

The injured were ferried to Letterkenny University Hospital, which said it had triggered a major emergency protocol and was dealing with a number of injured people following the incident.