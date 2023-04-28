Charles' coronation seized on by republicans as chance to ditch monarchy

But support for the monarchy is slipping and surveys indicate the young are less interested in the institution than older generations. YouGov this month also found only 9% of the population said they cared a great deal about the coronation.

Tony Travers, a politics professor at the London School of Economics, said monarchs such as Elizabeth II and Victoria also went through periods of unpopularity.

While the royal household will be concerned by a fall in public support, there has been a general decline in support for British political institutions and there is a lack of consensus about what the monarchy would be replaced with, he said.

"Making radical change to how Britain's political system works is always really quite difficult," he said.

Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy which would be less expensive to run and his mother said the royal family only existed with the support of the people.

While the majority of the British newspapers still support the royal family, covering their tours of factories or schools, the few which are more sceptical, such as the Guardian, have examined the opaque finances of the family. It has put the king's personal wealth at almost 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion).

Demonstrations against the monarchy are also planned in the capitals of Scotland and Wales on the day of the coronation.

Scotland's new leader, Humza Yousaf, elected last month, said he wanted to end the monarchy. Wales's leader Mark Drakeford also wants a republic, meaning two of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom are led by republicans.

Republic's Smith predicts support for the royal family will continue to decline, and a future government will eventually decide to hold a referendum on the issue.

"Younger people are moving away from the royal family in their droves," he said. "The queen was the monarchy for so many people. They were willing to suspend disbelief and to suspend judgment. Now she is not there, she is no longer there to protect the monarchy."