Ukraine makes push along entire front, Zelensky says, as Russia halts gas

Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany citing the need for maintenance.

Separately, a team from the UN nuclear watchdog set off from Kyiv towards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine's south to assess any damage after shelling nearby sparked fears of a radiation disaster.

Ukraine, armed with sophisticated Western-supplied weapons, launched a fresh push this week to reclaim territory in its south. Zelensky, who urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives, said his forces were also on the offensive in the east.

"Active military engagement is now happening along the whole front line: in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday.