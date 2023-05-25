Russia's Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut: Prigozhin

Russia's Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and transferring its positions there to regular Russian troops, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on Thursday.

"We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until Jun 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear. We are handing our positions to the military," he said.