Russia arrests seven who aimed to kill two top journalists, TASS reports

Simonyan, a vocal supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine, posted a message on Telegram about the alleged plot, urging the security services to "Keep on working, brothers!"

Sobchak, whose late father Anatoly Sobchak was Putin's political mentor, said that if the assassination plans were true, then "thank you all the involved services for their work."

In a post on her Telegram channel, which often carries reports critical of Russian government policy, she added that if the reports were untrue, "and the idea was just to put me and Simonyan in the same sentence, then this is the usual nastiness.

"In any event, I want to report, any terror is evil, no ifs ands or buts," she added.

In the past year, bomb attacks inside Russia have killed prominent pro-war Russian figures, journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Russia blamed their killings on Ukraine, while Kyiv denied that and portrayed them as evidence of Russian infighting.

In May a prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver. Investigators said a suspect had been detained and had admitted acting on behalf of Ukraine.