Russian missile strike kills four in western Ukrainian city of Lviv

A Russian missile strike killed at least four people in Lviv on Thursday in the biggest attack on the western Ukrainian city's civilian infrastructure since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a one-minute video online showing buildings with parts of the roof and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed and rescuers searching through the debris for survivors. He said there would be a response.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the families," Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.