    বাংলা

    Putin orders benefit payments for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine

    The Russian president signed a decree for people including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 04:27 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.

    The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who have been forced to leave the territory of Ukraine since Feb 18. Disabled people will also be eligible for the same monthly support, while pregnant women are entitled to a one-off benefit.

    The decree says the payments will be made to citizens of Ukraine and the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - two breakaway Russian-backed entities in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent in February in a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

    On Feb 18, Putin ordered every person who arrived in Russia from Donetsk and Luhansk to be given a payment of 10,000 roubles.

    Moscow has been giving Ukrainians Russian passports in what Ukraine and the United States say is an illegal effort by Moscow to annex territory it has occupied as part of what they regard as an imperialist Russian land-grab.

    Moscow says it is prosecuting "a special military operation" to protect itself and defend Russian speakers who it says were persecuted by Ukrainian authorities, something Kyiv denies.

    ($1 = 59.3000 roubles)

    RELATED STORIES
    Burger with small fries? Scorching summer shrinks Europe's potato crop
    Burger with small fries? Scorching summer shrinks Europe's potato crop
    Parched conditions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium, which accounts for most EU potato output could push production to its lowest on record
    How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine
    How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine
    About 3,500 cases had been launched for discrediting the army and nearly all those involved had been found guilty, according to a Russian human rights lawyer
    Zelensky says danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
    Danger remains at nuclear plant: Zelensky
    After being disconnected for the first time amid shelling, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is back on the grid, but the situation remains 'very risky'
    Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'
    Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'
    Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on Aug 31, 1997 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher