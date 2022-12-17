Varadkar set to be elected Irish PM under rotation deal

Leo Varadkar was set to be elected Irish prime minister for the second time on Saturday, taking over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties - once sworn rivals - in a 2020 coalition deal.

Martin resigned on Saturday ahead of a vote in parliament to elect Varadkar, who was prime minister from 2017 to 2020. Martin will become deputy prime minister until a scheduled 2025 election and is also expected to be appointed foreign minister.