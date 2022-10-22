Ukraine faces power cuts after Russian strikes, more flee Kherson

At the same time, Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately citing what they called a tense military situation as Ukraine's forces advanced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app regarding Russian attacks on infrastructure that began overnight: "The enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down,"

The air force command earlier had said 33 missiles had been fired at Ukraine on Saturday morning, adding that 18 of them had been shot down.