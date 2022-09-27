Russian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides

The sound of old Soviet war songs mixed with the sobbing of relatives in the small Russian town of Bataysk as freshly mobilised reservists in Russia's southern Rostov region said goodbye to their families on Monday.

Recruits were summoned as part of the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a decisive counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military.

Protests against the call-up and Russia's military operation have taken place in dozens of cities, and long queues have formed at Russia's land borders with several countries.

Twenty-year-old Roman Khodakov, who had received a draft notice only the night before, said he had returned from the army just three months ago.