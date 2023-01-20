UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll

Inflation-pinched British consumers cut spending by the most in the key shopping month of December in at least 25 years, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas boost for the country's flagging retail sector.

Sales were down by 5.8% compared with December 2021, the biggest fall for that month in records going back to 1997, and the ninth month in a row that they fell in annual terms.

Month-on-month, sales unexpectedly fell by 1% from November, the Office for National Statistics said, confounding a forecast for a 0.5% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Olivia Cross, with consultancy Capital Economics, said the surprise fall suggested that some of the resilience seen in the economy towards the end of last year petered out in December.

"What's more, we think the bulk of the drag on activity from high inflation and rising interest rates has yet to be felt and will weigh more heavily on retail spending and the overall economy in 2023," she said.