What happens to Wagner mercenary group after Prigozhin plane crash?

Now with Prigozhin believed dead, the fate of the complex, lucrative web of military and commercial operations he and Wagner created for Russia across Europe, the Middle East and Africa hangs in the balance.

Wagner has waged major battles in Ukraine, fought in civil wars and insurgencies in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali and taken control of gold mines and oil fields along the way.

Putin had already rolled up Wagner operations in Syria. After the mutiny, Wagner's Ukraine forces handed over a base to Russia's regular military and began relocating to an army camp in Belarus, though it is unclear how many of them are there.

In Africa, Wagner may stay more or less intact under new management or be subsumed by another Russian mercenary group. But its ability to operate in places where Moscow may have no formal or legal presence makes it an invaluable tool of Kremlin foreign policy.

"Wagner is a going concern. There are contracts, it is a business, it needs to continue," said John Lechner, a US-based researcher who is writing a book about Prigozhin.

"From a credibility perspective, (Wagner) will try to give the appearance that things are going on normally, that they are still a partner," he said.

'REPLACE A DEAD LEADER'

After the June mutiny, Prigozhin intensified his efforts to bolster Wagner's presence in Africa. In a video on Monday from an unnamed African country, he said: "The Wagner PMC makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa - more free".

That push may not have been welcomed in Moscow and there have been reports of the Kremlin creating alternative companies to take over Wagner operations - though none appear capable of doing so yet.

In countries where Wagner operates through an official agreement with Moscow, analysts do not expect much to change - for now.