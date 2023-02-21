Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defence so everyone knows how to "handle weapons" and be ready to respond to an act of aggression and keep public order in peacetime.

"The situation is not easy. I have said more than once: every man - and not only a man - should be able to at least handle weapons," Lukashenko said at the meeting of his Security Council.

"At least in order to protect his family, if needed, his home, his own piece of land and - if necessary - his country."

Lukashenko, who allowed Russia to use Belarus to send troops into Ukraine a year ago, has often said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked. He has also said the "experience" in Ukraine necessitates additional defence.