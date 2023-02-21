    বাংলা

    Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force

    Lukashenko, who allowed Russia to use Belarus to send troops into Ukraine a year ago, has often said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 04:47 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 04:47 AM

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defence so everyone knows how to "handle weapons" and be ready to respond to an act of aggression and keep public order in peacetime.

    "The situation is not easy. I have said more than once: every man - and not only a man - should be able to at least handle weapons," Lukashenko said at the meeting of his Security Council.

    "At least in order to protect his family, if needed, his home, his own piece of land and - if necessary - his country."

    Lukashenko, who allowed Russia to use Belarus to send troops into Ukraine a year ago, has often said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked. He has also said the "experience" in Ukraine necessitates additional defence.

    "In case of an act of aggression, the response will be fast, harsh and appropriate," Lukashenko said on Monday.

    Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said the territorial defence force will have 100,000-150,000 volunteers, or more if needed. The paramilitary formation will be ideally in every village and town.

    The country's professional army has about 48,000 troops and some 12,000 state border troops, according to the 2022 International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance.

    A pariah in the West, Lukashenko, Europe's longest-serving ruler who has led Belarus for 28 years, depends on Russia politically and economically, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's support helped him survive mass pro-democracy protests in 2020.

    The dependence has fanned fears in Kyiv that Putin would pressure Lukashenko to join a fresh ground offensive and open a new front in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    "The elements of the Cold War: arms race and nuclear blackmail by the leaders of individual Western states have returned to the contemporary international agenda," Lukashenko said on Monday.

    The European Union, the United States and others have imposed billions of dollars worth of sanctions on the ex-Soviet state over its support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

    On Monday, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to send a message of "enduring support" for Ukraine and announce further military aid for the army of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    RELATED STORIES
    U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb 20, 2023.
    Putin set for major Ukraine war speech
    Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to make a speech on Tuesday setting out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine
    Representational photo
    Six Russian soldiers killed in bunker fire near Ukraine border
    Russia's defence ministry said the bunker fire was the result of a 'gross violation' of safety rules, without giving any details
    Hairdresser and Ukrainian Territorial Defence unit volunteer Oleksandr Shamshur, 41-year-old, works on the hair of his client, Oleksandra, at a beauty salon, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 11, 2023.
    Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine
    Oleksandr Shamshur said his rooftop unit shot down two drones over Kyiv during the night of Dec 29-30. Thousands of volunteers like him are helping to defend Ukraine's skies
    ....... A Ukrainian serviceman rides inside a truck with artillery shells, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine January 5, 2023.
    EU presses for joint arms purchases to help Ukraine
    EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the idea of joint procurement of 155-millimetre artillery shells at a meeting in Brussels

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher