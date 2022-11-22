Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities

Ukrainians braced for winter with little or no power in several areas including Kyiv where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled half of the country's energy capacity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged people to conserve power, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north and Odesa on the Black Sea.

Moscow's response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities, and Zelensky said that half of the country's power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.

"The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Try to limit your personal consumption of electricity."