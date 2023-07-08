Turkey's Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension

Erdogan said work was under way on extending the Black Sea grain deal beyond its expiration date of Jul 17 and for longer periods beyond that. The deal would be one of the most important issues on the agenda for his meeting with Putin in Turkey next month, he said.

"Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," he said at the news conference with Zelensky.

Both men said they had also discussed another key question for Erdogan's talks with Putin -- the question of prisoner exchanges, which Zelensky said had been the first thing on their agenda. "I hope we will get a result from this soon," Erdogan said.

Zelensky said he would wait for a result to comment but made clear the discussion had gone into specifics on returning all captives including children deported to Russia and other groups.

"We are working on the return of our captives, political prisoners, Crimean Tatars," he said, referring to members of Ukraine's Muslim community in the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. "Our partners have all the lists. We are really working on this."

Erdogan said the issue could also come up in his contacts with the Russian leader before his visit. "If we make some phone calls before that, we will discuss it on the call as well," he said.

The Kremlin said it would be watching the talks closely, saying Putin has highly appreciated the mediation of Erdogan in attempting to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.