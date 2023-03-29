Muscovites unfazed by rising nuclear rhetoric

Electronic billboards in Moscow tell the public what to pack for a nuclear emergency, and President Vladimir Putin periodically warns darkly that Russia is ready to use its ultimate deterrent - but Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride.

"I don’t think anything will happen, if you mean a nuclear threat," said Andrey, 47, who declined to give his surname, standing under one of the billboards, at the entrance to Moscow's Gorky Park on Tuesday.

"And if nothing is going to happen, why should we prepare for that?"

Since Russia sent armed forces into Ukraine just over a year ago, and Western countries responded by sending Ukraine conventional weapons, Putin has said he will use all the means at his disposal if Russia is sufficiently threatened - even though Western countries deny any such threat.

"No, those warnings don’t scare me and don’t change my attitude towards the world, people and our president," said Yulia Gorodnyanskaya, 38.