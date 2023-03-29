    বাংলা

    Muscovites unfazed by rising nuclear rhetoric

    Putin has said he will use all the means at his disposal if Russia is sufficiently threatened, but many Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 02:12 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 02:12 AM

    Electronic billboards in Moscow tell the public what to pack for a nuclear emergency, and President Vladimir Putin periodically warns darkly that Russia is ready to use its ultimate deterrent - but Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride.

    "I don’t think anything will happen, if you mean a nuclear threat," said Andrey, 47, who declined to give his surname, standing under one of the billboards, at the entrance to Moscow's Gorky Park on Tuesday.

    "And if nothing is going to happen, why should we prepare for that?"

    Since Russia sent armed forces into Ukraine just over a year ago, and Western countries responded by sending Ukraine conventional weapons, Putin has said he will use all the means at his disposal if Russia is sufficiently threatened - even though Western countries deny any such threat.

    "No, those warnings don’t scare me and don’t change my attitude towards the world, people and our president," said Yulia Gorodnyanskaya, 38.

    "I think we live in the safest country in the world. Our potential is very high and I'm more than confident in our army and the weaponry our country has. No country in the world has as many weapons as us, and such well-made weapons."

    Above her head, a video sequence listed the essentials for an "emergency briefcase," including a radio and food and water for three days.

    The Emergencies Ministry says it has been publicising the drill for years - but that people have only just started noticing it.

    "Our mentality is such that people wouldn’t do anything until all hell breaks loose. That's why I think it's good to inform people and prepare them," said 30-year-old Moscow resident Vladimir, also declining to give his surname.

    Alexey Pulkarov, 33, had checked the distance to his nearest nuclear shelter.

    "It’s so far away that I won’t be able to reach it," he said. "But I’m relaxed about it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint statement with Chinese President Xi Jinping following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERSREUTERS
    NATO criticises Putin for 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric
    Tactical nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific gains on a battlefield rather than those with the capacity to wipe out cities
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 23, 2023.
    Bangladesh ties based on mutual respect: Putin
    The Russian president sends a congratulatory message to Hamid and Hasina on Bangladesh’s Independence Day
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu speak after a military parade on Victory Day, marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.
    Russia, China not creating military alliance: Putin
    Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping professed friendship and pledged closer ties at a summit in Moscow early this week
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Putin ally proposes banning ICC in Russia
    The proposal comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley