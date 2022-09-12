King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London where on Wednesday it will begin a period of lying in state until early on Sept 19 - the day of Elizabeth's state funeral - on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.

It will be guarded constantly by soldiers or by Yeoman Warders - known as beefeaters - from the Tower Of London.

Members of the public will be allowed to process past the coffin, which will be covered by the Royal Standard with the sovereign's Orb and Sceptre placed on top, for 24 hours a day until 6.30 am (0530 GMT) on Sept 19.

"Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight," the government said in a statement. "Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times."

Meanwhile thousands of people are continuing to gather at royal palaces across Britain, bringing bouquets of flowers. In Green Park near London's Buckingham Palace, where some of the tributes are being taken, long lines of bouquets now snake around the park allowing mourners to read the tributes.

Other well-wishers have attached their messages of condolence to trees.

Britain last saw such an display of public mourning in 1997 following the death of Charles's first wife, Princess Diana, after she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

"It reminds me of Diana 25 years ago," Helen Soo, 59, said. "I was much younger in those days, I slept overnight in Hyde Park and this is multiplied by 100 probably."