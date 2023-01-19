Ukraine's Zelensky says tank supplies should come quicker

Almost 11 months since Russia invaded its neighbour, Moscow's forces hold swathes of Ukraine's east and south. The battlefield momentum has been with Kyiv for months, but Moscow has expended huge resources to try to advance in the east.

"Daily, there are fights in the east. We are standing strongly, resolutely," Zelensky said.

At the forum, he was asked whether he was worried about his own personal security after his interior minister was killed in a helicopter crash earlier on Wednesday. He said he was not worried.

"My views haven't changed. We need ammunition, I'm in no hurry anywhere," he said.

Before he delivered his address, Zelensky asked the forum's participants to take part in a minute of silence to remember the 14 people killed in the helicopter crash. They included the minister, other senior officials, the crew and a child.

He accused Russia of exporting "terror", pointing to a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building and killed at least 45 people. Moscow has blamed that civilian attack on Ukrainian air defences.