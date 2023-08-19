Families seek answers after British nurse Lucy Letby convicted of killing seven newborns

The families of the babies killed by the British nurse Lucy Letby spoke of their search for answers and "extreme hurt, anger and distress" after she was found guilty of murdering seven newborns and the attempted murders of six others.

Letby, who was in her 20s at the time of the murders, is the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

Her case has captivated Britain after she was put on trial for the killings and attempted murders in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

Following her conviction at a court in Manchester in northern England on Friday, the families released a joint statement saying they would never truly know why this had happened.

"To lose a baby is a heartbreaking experience that no parent should have to go through," they said. "But to lose a baby or have a baby harmed in these circumstances is unimaginable."