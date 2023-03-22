Ukraine war: Russia tightens ties with China as West offers $16b lifeline to Kyiv

A joint statement included familiar accusations against the West - that the United States was undermining global stability and NATO barging into the Asia-Pacific region. The West has sought to isolate Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court and global sanctions against his government and economy.

Putin praised Xi for a peace plan for Ukraine that he proposed last month and blamed Kyiv and the West for rejecting it. But Xi, who was due to depart Moscow on Wednesday, barely mentioned the conflict, saying that China had an "impartial position" on it.

Responding to the meeting, the White House said China's position was not impartial, and urged Beijing to pressure Russia to withdraw from Ukraine's sovereign territory to end the war.

SENDING MONEY, TANKS TO KYIV

In Washington, the International Monetary Fund, a UN agency over which the United States holds major control, announced that after months of negotiations it reached preliminary agreement with Kyiv on a four-year loan package of about $15.6 billion.

The money would help shore up Ukraine, which has suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure and economy during Russia's year-long invasion. The IMF said it expects Ukraine's economy to show growth in 2023 of -3% to 1%.

Separately, the United States intends to speed up delivery to Ukraine of 31 Abrams battle tanks to the autumn, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.