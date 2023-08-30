    বাংলা

    Two killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

    The bodies of the victims were found in a nonresidential building and one person was wounded by glass shards, an official said

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 06:12 AM

    At least two people were killed and two wounded in an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, as debris from targets destroyed by air defences fell on several buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

    The bodies of two people were found in a nonresidential building and one person was wounded by glass shards, Klitschko said, adding that debris fell in four places in the capital.

    "Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles," Serhiy Popko, the head of the city's military administration said on Telegram

    He said that at the beginning several groups of drones were heading for Kyiv from different directions. Russia then launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircrafts.

    "All in all, the air defence forces destroyed more than 20 enemy targets," Popko said.

    Kyiv authorities said several buildings were damaged by debris while officials in the Kyiv region reported that several houses were damaged by missile fragments.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, Aug 2, 2015.
    A supersonic Russian bomber likely to have been destroyed in drone attack: UK
    The destruction of the plane underscores the vulnerability to drone attack of Russia's long-range bombers that are a major part of Moscow's war effort
    Emergency personnel work near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia, Aug 1, 2023.
    Ukrainian drones hit apartments, cars in town near Moscow
    Air space over the Russian capital was briefly closed and three major Moscow airports suspended flights
    A view shows a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine Aug 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Russian air strikes on western Ukraine kill 3
    Several others hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, an official said
    Children's bicycles are seen among debris in an apartment building damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Odesa, Ukraine, Jul 19, 2023.
    Russia strikes Ukraine's Odesa port in 'hellish' attack: official
    Ukraine's air force said it had downed 37 out of 63 targets in Odesa, much lower success rate than Ukraine usually reports against Russian air attacks

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain