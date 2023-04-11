Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike

Junior doctors in Britain began a four-day strike on Tuesday over pay that is likely to cause unprecedented disruption to the health service, prompting the government to warn of a risk to patient safety.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors — qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the medical workforce — are striking for pay rises better aligned with inflation, in the latest disruption to affect the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The British Medical Association (BMA), the union representing doctors, wants a 35% rise, arguing that members have suffered a 26% real terms cut in pay over 15 years. Tuesday's walkout followed a three-day doctors' strike last month.