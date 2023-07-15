    বাংলা

    Zelensky warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops, general notes advances in south

    Russia is throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Kyiv's troops from pressing their counter offensive, the Ukrainian president warns

    Reuters
    Published : 15 July 2023, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 09:19 AM

    President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians that Russia was throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Kyiv's troops from pressing their counter offensive and a top general reported new progress on the southern front.

    But Ukrainian military analysts suggested that things were not easy for Ukrainian forces in their bid to advance southward.

    Ukraine has launched a counter offensive to take back swathes of land in eastern and southern Ukraine captured by Russian forces in their invasion launched in February 2022.

    It has focused on capturing villages in the southeast in a drive towards the Sea of Azov and areas near the eastern city of Bakhmut, taken by Russian forces in May after months of battles.

    Russian accounts said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, including around Bakhmut.

    "We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelensky said in his nightly video address after chairing a meeting with top commanders on Friday.

    "And every thousand metres we advance, every success of every combat brigade deserves our gratitude."

    Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

    General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, said after the meeting that his troops were "systematically moving the enemy out of their positions".

    Enemy losses over the past 24 hours were equivalent to at least 200, he wrote on Telegram.

    "In the south, the situation is very difficult in advancing towards Berdiansk," military analyst Serhiy Hrabskyi told Ukrainian NV radio, referring to a port on the Sea of Azov. Ukrainian forces hope to cut off a land bridge Russian forces have established with the annexed Crimean peninsula.

    "They are moving to the village of Robotyne. The enemy is offering resistance to stop our advance southward."

    Russia's Defence Ministry, in its daily report, said its forces had repelled 16 Ukrainian attacks on the eastern front, including near the long-contested town of Maryinka and in the strategic village of Klishchiivka, on Bakhmut's southern fringe.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania Jul 12, 2023.
    Zelensky to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
    The United States, Britain, France and Germany are expected to issue assurances to Kyiv of long-term security support in the form of advanced weaponry
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference on the eve of a summit of NATO leaders, in Vilnius, Lithuania Jul 10, 2023.
    NATO allies agree plans for defence against Russia
    NATO leaders gather in Vilnius for a summit that will discuss Sweden's membership and the alliance's future relationship with Ukraine
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with African leaders, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023.
    Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
    Zelensky and his defence minister said they held a series of calls with Kyiv's allies to discuss the "weakness" of Putin and Ukraine's next counteroffensive steps
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023.
    Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
    But the Ukrainian leader disclosed no details, telling reporters to pass on to Putin that his generals were optimistic

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan