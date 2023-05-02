King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors

"On the day it's all going to look fantastic. We'll all be able to see our work and be proud of it. It's a historic event. So people will be looking at this for years and years."

Previous royal events, such as last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne or the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry to his American wife Meghan, have led to a spike in interest in the craftsmanship of Savile Row, where archives record the measurements and orders of venerable customers including Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens and Cary Grant.

Troops dressed in bright red wool uniforms with elaborate gold braid are an essential part of British pageantry, seen on the streets of the capital last year for both the queen's jubilee celebration and then just months later, for her vast funeral procession in September.

The changing of a monarch requires insignia to be replaced, with Charles' Tudor crown, buttons and royal cypher - or monogram - stitched on to the ceremonial uniforms that will be on display among the 6,000-strong military procession.

William Skinner at the Dege & Skinner tailoring house said the uniforms last for decades, and that the focus on repairing and refreshing the outfits rather than making new ones was in line with Charles' well-known regard for the environment.

The big names on the street, such as Gieves, Henry Poole, Dege & Skinner, Anderson & Sheppard and others all boast royal warrants, confirming that they dress the royal family among their clients.

In return they have had to steadily improve their environmental record, supplying energy bills and invoices to show how they have reduced their use of packaging or lighting.