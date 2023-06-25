Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil

Yevgeny Prigozhin had said he wanted to oust the army's top brass and "restore justice", while Putin had promised to crush the mutiny.

One Moscow resident who gave his name as Nikolai - declining like others to give his surname - watched the military take up positions to protect the city.

"It's frightening of course - you sit at home thinking about what might happen," he said. "It's disturbing, both for you and your loved ones."

Some residents found it hard to grasp the scale of events.

"It's really tough news, really unexpected. I've just come back from university. I've just done my last exam - and the news was really unexpected as I was prepping (for the exam) last night," said Vladimir, a student. "I don't really know how to react. I haven't really got my head around it yet."

In Kyiv's Independence Square, packed with residents enjoying a stroll, Natalia Tanich, 48, acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff.

"I enjoy what is happening in Russia. The inevitable conflict between Prigozhin and Putin was expected," she said. "I don’t know what may come out of it. But I wish for them to shoot each other and die."