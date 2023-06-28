After Wagner mutiny, jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks who is the real extremist?

"Instead the prosecutor came in and we continued the trial in which I stand accused of forming an organization to overthrow President (Vladimir) Putin by violent means," Navalny said.

"While listening to how the ACF (his Anti-Corruption Foundation) are extremists who are dangerous for the country, I read about how one group of Russian troops 'took positions on the Oka river' to defend themselves against another group of Russian troops.

"I kept waiting for the prosecutor herself to finally burst out laughing and shout: it's all a prank, you should have seen your face, Navalny! But she was absolutely serious."

Navalny rose to prominence by lampooning President Vladimir Putin's elite and alleging vast state corruption, and says his war has inflicted pain on millions of innocent Ukrainians.

He blamed Putin squarely for the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary force that was allowed to recruit hardened convicts in exchange for promises of pardon and that the president allowed to become powerful.

"It wasn't the West or the opposition that shot down Russian helicopters over Russia. It wasn't the ACF that brought Russia to the brink of civil war," he said.