Yekaterina Duntsova barred from running against Putin in election

BELARUS SCENARIO

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speechwriter now labelled by the authorities as a "foreign agent", said Putin had not wanted to risk the same scenario as Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader clung to power in 2020 only with the help of what the opposition and Western governments said was large-scale ballot rigging to enable him to claim victory over opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

"The Tsikhanouskaya effect is absolutely possible, and in the Kremlin they understand that," Gallyamov wrote on Telegram.

Anastasia Burakova, a lawyer and rights activist also newly designated as a foreign agent, said the disqualification showed the authorities were determined that "not a single competitor who could cast a shadow on support for Putin and the war should be in the public field."

With Putin, 71, in full control of the levers of power, supporters and opponents alike say he will cruise to a new six-year term which, if he completes it, would make him Russia's longest serving ruler since the 18th century - outlasting all Soviet rulers including Josef Stalin.

His best-known opponent, Alexei Navalny, is serving prison sentences totalling more than 30 years and his supporters say they do not even know where he is, after they were told he had been moved from his previous penal colony earlier this month. Lawyers last had access to him on Dec 6.

One of the nominal opposition parties in parliament, the A Just Russia - For Truth party, said on Saturday it would support Putin at the election, state news agency RIA reported.

Meanwhile the Communist Party, which has finished a distant second to Putin at every election since 2000, named 75-year-old Nikolai Kharitonov as its candidate.

Kharitonov stood previously in 2004 and won 14 percent of the vote to Putin's 71 percent. TASS news agency quoted him as saying he would not find fault with the Kremlin leader.

"He is responsible for his own cycle of work, why would I criticise him?" Kharitonov said.