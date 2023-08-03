Rising domestic violence is a hidden front in Ukraine's war

When the body of 34-year-old Liubov Borniakova was found in her home in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine in January, it was marked with 75 bruises, according to the coroner's report.

Her husband, Yakov Borniakov, had been laying low inside their apartment during the previous month, after deserting from the army, according to Borniakova's aunt and a neighbour. He got drunk and beat Borniakova repeatedly during the two weeks before her death, they told Reuters.

"There was simply no place on her that was left alive," said Kateryna Vedrentseva, the aunt, who said she arrived at Borniakova's home hours after her death in the night of Jan 8.

"Her arms were beaten, her head, her legs, everything."

Reuters was unable to reach Yakov Borniakov, his lawyer or his family for comment. A spokesperson for Dnipro police said a criminal investigation into Borniakova's death was ongoing but declined to provide further details.