    বাংলা

    UK's Truss and Kwarteng forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is listening to critics of Liz Truss's economic plan

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 06:45 AM

    The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets.

    Truss, and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a new "growth plan" on Sept. 23 that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

    But the plan triggered a crisis of confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to settle the gilt market.

    "It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country," Kwarteng said in a statement.

    "As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened."

    The decision to reverse course is likely to put Truss and Kwarteng under huge pressure, less than four weeks after they came to power. Britain has had four prime ministers in the last six politically turbulent years.

    Truss, Britain's 47-year-old former foreign minister who took office on Sept. 6 after winning a leadership contest among Conservative Party members, and not the country, admitted on Sunday that she should have done more to "lay the ground" for the policy.

    While the removal of the top rate of tax was only expected to cost around 2 billion out of a 45 billion pound tax-cutting plan, it was the most eye-catching element of a fiscal package that was to be funded by government borrowing, with Kwarteng not explaining how it would be paid for in the long-term.

    Truss has also not denied that it would require spending cuts for public services and on Sunday she refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation - a toxic combination that would be seized on by opposition parties.

    The pound has clawed back all of its losses against the US since Kwarteng delivered the mini-budget and was at $1.125 at 0617 GMT, up 0.8% on the day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now
    Ukraine, Russia: what you need to know right now
    Ukraine claimed full control of Russia's eastern logistics hub Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain in weeks
    Thousands of mobilised Russians sent home, unfit for military duty
    Thousands of mobilised Russians sent home
    Half of several thousand Khabarovsk men reporting for military registration were sent home as they did not meet the criteria for military service
    Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
    Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub
    Ukraine claimed full control of Russia's eastern logistics hub Lyman, setting the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Moscow's supply lines
    Russian patrol detains head of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    Russian patrol detains head of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    He was temporarily detained to answer questions, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesperson said, citing Russian authorities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher