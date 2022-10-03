UK's Truss and Kwarteng forced into humiliating tax U-turn

But the plan triggered a crisis of confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to settle the gilt market.

"It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened."

The decision to reverse course is likely to put Truss and Kwarteng under huge pressure, less than four weeks after they came to power. Britain has had four prime ministers in the last six politically turbulent years.

Truss, Britain's 47-year-old former foreign minister who took office on Sept. 6 after winning a leadership contest among Conservative Party members, and not the country, admitted on Sunday that she should have done more to "lay the ground" for the policy.