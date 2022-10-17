    বাংলা

    Thousands take to the streets of Paris to protest soaring prices

    The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike.

    The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year's Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux. He called a general strike for Tuesday.

    "You're going to live a week like no other, we are the ones who started it with this march," he told the crowd.

    Melenchon followed the footsteps of four unions - but not France's biggest, the moderate CFDT - which have called for strikes and protests on Tuesday for wage increases.

    The four unions also called the protests to help protect the right to strike, after the government ordered the requisitioning of some oil refinery workers, a move seen by unions as a violation of their constitutional rights.

    The march followed a call by the NUPES parliamentary coalition, which hopes to turn the page on domestic violence accusations that have recently dogged senior members.

    Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the left-wing coalition was attempting to exploit the current situation, marked by ongoing strikes at French utility EDF's nuclear plants and at French oil refineries.

    "Today's march is a march of supporters who want to block the country," he said on French radio station Europe 1.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Intense fighting rages in Ukraine's east
    Away from the front line, Ukraine's capital of Kyiv was attacked by so-called kamikaze drones
    FILE PHOTO: Artist Ciaran Gallagher finishes his mural depicting Britain's Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak and then British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the city centre of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Aug 17, 2022. Liz Truss was named UK PM On Sept 5.
    Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week: Daily Mail
    The MPs will urge Brady to tell Truss that 'her time is up' or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership
    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves a tv studio, in London, Britain, Oct 15, 2022.
    UK finance minister Hunt vows to win back financial market trust
    No government can control the markets and no finance minister should seek to do that, Hunt says in an interview to BBC
    A view shows an office building of a car retailer destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 11, 2022.
    Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base
    RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher