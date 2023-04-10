Belarus leader says he wants guarantees that Russia will defend his country if it is attacked

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus,told Russia's defence minister on Monday that he wanted guarantees that Moscow would defend hit country if it was attacked, the state-owned BelTA news agency reported.

BelTA cited Lukashenko as making the remarks to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Lukashenko was cited as saying that he had previously discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin who he said had agreed with him that such security guarantees were necessary and needed to be formalised.