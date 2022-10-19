Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation

Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.

Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Two senior officials at President Andriy Rajoelina's office told Reuters minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.