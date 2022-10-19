    বাংলা

    Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation

    The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia's ‘attempted illegal annexation’ of the four regions in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 11:56 AM

    Madagascar's president has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president's office said.

    Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.

    Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

    Two senior officials at President Andriy Rajoelina's office told Reuters minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.

    They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, frustrating some Western nations.

    Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during the various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of neutrality and non-alignment on the subject.

    Randriamandrato declined to comment.

    Eighteen of the 35 countries to abstain on last week's vote were African. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct 14, 2022.
    Putin declares martial law in four annexed regions
    In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin formally annexed Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia earlier this month
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
    What are 'kamikaze drones' Russia using in Ukraine?
    Ukrainians have nicknamed the 'Kamikaze drones' "mopeds" for the loud whirring noise their engines make as they fly overhead
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Silvio Berlusconi at an airport in Rome, Italy Jul 4, 2019.
    Exchanged 'sweet letters' with Putin: Italy's Berlusconi
    The former Italian prime minister created a storm last month when he said Putin had been pushed into the war in Ukraine and wanted to put 'decent people' in charge of Kyiv
    A Ukrainian national flag rises over a local council's headquarter building, heavily damaged during Russia's attack in the village of Lymany near a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine Oct 18, 2022.
    Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
    Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general said the situation in Kherson 'is difficult' and Ukrainian forces are 'deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher