    বাংলা

    Ukraine claims success on its southeastern front: military

    Ukraine announced the recapture of the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 08:07 AM

    Ukrainian forces on Thursday claimed success on the southeastern front where they liberated one settlement the previous day.

    Ukraine announced the recapture of the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the southeast on Wednesday.

    Urozhaine, on the edge of Donetsk region, is the first village Kyiv says it has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge Ukraine faces advancing through heavily mined Russian defensive lines without powerful air support.

    "In the direction south of Urozhaine they (Ukrainian troops) had success," military spokesman Andriy Kovaliov told the national television.

    He gave no more details.

    Kyiv says its counteroffensive is progressing slower than it wanted because of vast Russian minefields and prepared Russian defensive lines.

    Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the peninsula of Crimea, most of Luhansk region and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

    RELATED STORIES
    A sapper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine trains in Donetsk region, August 2, 2023.
    On Ukraine's landmine-strewn front, even the corpses can kill
    Russian troops sown landmines and booby traps across hundreds of miles of Ukraine's front, which Kyiv's commanders describe the main reason for slow counteroffensive
    Ukrainian service members of the 35th Separate Marines Brigade attend a military drill near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 31, 2023.
    Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
    Much of Russian military activity focused on air attacks that damaged grain infrastructure in Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail
    Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev listens during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, Mar 23, 2023.
    Medvedev: Russia would have to use nuclear weapon if Ukraine offensive was a success
    "Our enemies should pray for our warriors' [success]. They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited," Medvedev said
    The body of a Russian soldier is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the front line in the newly liberated village Storozheve in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 14, 2023.
    Russian general dismissed after accusing top brass of failing soldiers
    Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, said in a voice message published by Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulyov that he had been dismissed

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt