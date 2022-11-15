    বাংলা

    Australians rescued from rooftops as torrential rain ravages rural towns

    Australia's east is in the grip of its fourth major flood crisis this year because of a rare multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 11:49 AM

    Hundreds of residents in flood-ravaged Australia's southeast were rescued by helicopter and boat after rivers rose rapidly on Tuesday, cutting off entire towns and inundating houses, highways, bridges and farms.

    Emergency crews deployed more than a dozen helicopters to rescue trapped people from rooftops in the worst-hit towns in New South Wales (NSW) state, officials said.

    More than 200 flood rescue operations were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, while 24 emergency warnings remained.

    NSW Rural Fire Service said their helicopters saved 67 people, with some clinging to trees and on rooftops.

    A faster-than-expected rise in floodwaters forced officials to bring forward by two hours evacuation orders for Forbes, where the rural wheatbelt town's 8,000 residents are battling their second major flooding in as many weeks.

    "They can't believe this could happen twice in such a short period of time," Mayor Phyllis Miller told ABC television. "I'm an optimist in my life but this is really heartbreaking."

    About 600 properties in Forbes are likely to get inundated with the Lachlan River set to match levels hit during the floods in 1952, officials said.

    Australia's east is in the grip of its fourth major flood crisis this year - the latest one into its third month - because of a rare multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, which brings more rain.

    Heavy rain smashed parts of southwest New South Wales and northeast Victoria over the weekend. Cowra, which lies about 300 km (186 miles) west of Sydney, received 121 mm (4.8 inches) over 24 hours to Monday morning, the highest daily rainfall in 118 years, data showed.

    Although rains have eased and blue skies returned to many inundated areas, emergency crews warned the danger had not yet passed.

    "Although it is sunny out there at the moment, the waters are still flowing into catchment areas and creating severe risk to communities," NSW emergency services commissioner Carlene York said during a media briefing.

    Flooded highways near several inland towns are hampering rescue operations as emergency services said they were undertaking what would be the biggest flood rescue operations in New South Wales' history.

    Premier Dominic Perrottet said the federal government will deploy an additional 100 defence personnel for relief efforts. Volunteers from New Zealand have arrived while the state has also sought help from the United States and Singapore, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022.
    N Korea sees more use of cell phones: US researchers
    Up to 7 million North Koreans use cell phones daily, and WiFi networks have sharply expanded in recent years in the isolated country
    For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour
    For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour
    Indonesia assumed the chair of the G20 in December with plans to focus on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosting the interests of developing nations
    A woman holds a baby outside a supermarket in Qinzhou, Guangxi province, China, Apr 12, 2021.
    As world population hits 8bn, China frets over too few babies
    China's fertility rate of 1.16 in 2021 was below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population and among the lowest in the world
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022.
    Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan
    He also said North Korea's attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher